A woman says she left her car parked at a scenic overlook because it had a flat tire - and then someone torched it.
Ariel Manderle says the 2016 Ford Fusion belongs to her mother, Patricia Bice. Patricia got a flat tire and left the car at the parking lot around 2 PM on July 4, planning to return and fix it on July 5.
Around 1:30 AM, the family got a call that someone had torched the car.
Bice is a traveling nurse and uses the car to get to and from work. Now, she is unable to do that. The family is now looking for answers.
If you have any information on the incident, officials are asking you to call 1-800-TIP-MONT. All calls are kept confidential.