ABC FOX Montana has heard your complaints, Missoulians.
We've seen the trash: the discarded alcohol bottles, cigarette butts and needles.
This week, Angela Marshall and Ben Winemen begin a series of stories, focusing on the problematic behaviors of individuals chronically living on the streets of Missoula.
"We would have urination and vandalism and unfortunately," says Pat Montgomery, HOA President and Homeowner of 'Off Broadway Condos,' "We even found needles on our property."
Kair Auclair, the Regional Director for the Western Montana Mental Health Center adds, "The question comes into play as to when should we intervene? When should we make something happen?"
"People think we can arrest our way out of this problem, but it's really not that simple," says Officer Ethan Smith, the Crime Prevention Coordinator for the Missoula Police Department.
For the next five nights, they will take you to areas of concern including West Broadway corridor, the California Street footbridge, the Reserve Street bridge and in between and beyond.
You will hear from dozens of people, who are affected every day.
As a team, they will share their stories to find out how these issues are affecting the overall health of the city.
We asked Mayor John Engen to weigh in.
"We don't give up on contractual problems, we lean into it," he says. "And some things will get better, some things will temper, and some things will rear up again, and they may rear up again in the same place, or a different place. But until we solve these fundamental problems, we are in the business of triage."
They look beyond the stereotype of "transients" to find out why these people are repeatedly having run-ins with law enforcement, medical professionals, local businesses and homeowners.
And they are working for you to find out what is being done to maintain the safe and caring community that is Missoula, Montana.
You can weigh in on this topic.
Have you witnessed or even experienced this bad behavior? Do you suggestions on solutions? Do you have questions for Missoula's city leaders?