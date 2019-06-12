It feels like no matter where you turn there is more construction in Missoula, and the newest project will be taking over the Van Buren Street Interchange.
With construction starting tomorrow morning drivers can expect delays. The Montana Department of Transportation says if you are getting on or off I-90 at the Van Buren exit you should expect delays up to 15 minutes, or more.
Van Buren itself will be reduced to a single lane in both directions for the chip seal, with lane restrictions on Broadway as well.
On top of road construction in this area the sidewalks will also be closed so artists can complete the mural under the I-90 overpass.
These are the last stages of the interchange project, the chip seal and lane reductions are expected to last three days weather permitting.
But MDT says the whole Van Buren interchange project will be done in mid-July.