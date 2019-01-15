You Asked? We'll answer! KFBB's new 2019 campaign details

GREAT FALLS- Do you have questions, story ideas, or concerns you want to share? Well, this morning our KFBB team kicked off our new campaign, "You Asked".
We gathered with the community today at Morning Light Coffee Roasters to begin diving into the stories you want to know about. And if you didn't get a chance to go today, don't worry, this campaign is only getting started. So we're encouraging you to call, email, or message us.
We'll either give you the answer in our newscasts or on social media. You can be anonymous or state your name. Either way, we want to make sure we're bringing you the stories you care about.