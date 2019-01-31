Bradley is beyond excited to start his on-air career in TV at ABC/FOX Montana in Bozeman.
Bradley fell in love with news at a young age and always knew he wanted to be involved in the news industry.
While attending Spokane Falls Community College he took a job with The Associated Press in the Spokane Washington bureau, he originally worked on the AP's election night data team before moving to The Associated Press’s high school preps sports data division covering Maine, Delaware, Tennessee, Arizona and Illinois football and basketball.
After graduating the community college in Spokane he left the AP and attended the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. While at WSU Bradley rowed for the WSU Men’s rowing team and was a coxswain on the WSU Woman’s rowing team.
Bradley loved his experience at WSU which helped connect him to several amazing internship opportunities. Bradley was a PR intern for Lynn Plage Communications working with several of Team USA's top Olympic Figure Skaters. Bradley himself was a Figure Skater so he very much so enjoyed the experiences of working on the Stars on Ice tour, Skate America 2018 and the 2016 Kose Team Challenge Cup.
Bradley also worked for The Cougar Athletic Funds student ambassador division called Coug Guys and Gals. He was Vice President of Marketing during the 2018 football and basketball season and loved being on the sidelines for every home football game.
During the summer and fall of 2018 Bradley called KHQ-TV home in Spokane as he worked as an intern and then eventually as a Technical Media Producer for the station he grew up watching.
Bradley loves travelling, talking to new people, drinking lots of coffee and playing with dogs! If you need to find him start at the ice rink then move to the surrounding coffee shops.
Bradley’s cousin Mary-Ann went to Montana State University and she has already told him to root for the Bobcats during the Cat Scramble! (But he’s open to hearing both sides out!)
You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram here- @bradmwarren
And on Facebook by searching his name Bradley Warren.