Job Description: Data entry and support role within the sales and traffic departments for KWYB -TV. Duties will include but not be limited to, order entry, sales software maintenance, daily traffic log management and PSA/PI advertising maintenance. Candidate will work with account executives to ensure receipt and accuracy of necessary information.
Assist in developing sales packages of programming for both ABC and FOX television using information provided by the LSM and Station Managers. Must be able to work independently and as part of a team.
Qualifications: Candidate must possess multi-tasking skills, organizational skills, familiarity with computer systems, attention to detail, the ability to perform in a fast-paced environment and be a team player. Broadcast television experience is preferred but not required.
Position is full -time M-F/8-5pm - 40 hours a week.
Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Sight and dexterity to do computer input. Ability to sit for long hours at a computer screen and answer phones. Ability to lift some computer equipment (up to 30 pounds), distribute supplies throughout the office and general office upkeep.
Application Deadline: April 5, 2019
