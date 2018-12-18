POSITION AVAILABLE
Date Submitted: 12/18/2018
Department: News
Position: New Reporter - Bozeman
Date Available: Until filled
Job Description: Shoot/write/edit news stories for television broadcast, web, and social media. Community appearances and other duties as assigned.
Qualifications: Undergraduate Degree in Broadcast Journalism preferred. Camera and editing skills are a must; PC competent; Ability to lift and carry up to 50 lbs. equipment.
Ad Copy :
ABC FOX Montana is hiring a full-time News Reporter for our Western Montana regional newscast. This position will be based in beautiful Bozeman, Montana. We are looking for a creative storyteller with solid shooting & editing skills. A successful candidate must be motivated, ambitious, and hardworking. He/she must be organized and able to meet daily deadlines. Competitive salary & benefits. This is a great place to learn and grow! Please submit resume, cover letter, demo-reel link via email to jobs@cowlesmontana.com. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.