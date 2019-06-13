Spencer Schacht joined the ABC FOX Montana team in June 2019. Spencer says the mountains were calling his name when he moved from the great plains of Minnesota to beautiful mountains of Missoula Montana. He graduated with honors from St. Cloud State University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Multimedia Broadcasting and Journalism.
In college Spencer was very active in SCSU’s student media organizations. He started off as an anchor for the award winning College TV Station, UTVS. From there he quickly learned how to fill in for nearly every position in the newsroom. Spencer was a producer, anchor, reporter, and eventually was named UTVS News Director. Spencer was also an active member of the college and community radio station, KVSC. Starting off as a DJ for a music show Spencer soon realized his passion was in news. He worked his way up the ranks and soon became News Director at KVSC as well.
Over the years reporting for both KVSC and UTVS Spencer has received multiple awards and nominations. In 2018 Spencer was given an Award of Excellence from the Broadcast Education Association for his long form radio report on “The importance of Net Neutrality” Then in 2019 the Broadcast Education Association awarded Spencer with an Award of Excellence for his coverage of the Somali Community’s reaction to a racist post made by a local Halloween attraction. This story also got Spencer nominated for a Midwest Emmy, Student Production Award. Spencer Second Student Production Award Nomination came for his feature piece on a Transgender Author.
Spencer Also has plenty of experience on air outside of student media organizations. His first internship was at the TV station he grew up watching, KELO-TV in Sioux Falls South Dakota. There he was a general assignment reporter coving topics from new cancer treatments to a three legged turtle hitchhiking across the state. His next internship brought Spencer across the pond where he worked as a photographer for the Centre for Investigative Journalism in London. There he met and worked with internationally renowned journalists to help promote the CIJ’s training programs. Finally Spencer refined his writing and reporting skills when he interned for WCCO-tv in Minneapolis Minnesota.
In his spare time Spencer loves to travel, play with his roommate’s dogs, watch scary movies, and eat! He is excited to start his career in Big Sky Country and tell the stories that matter to you. If you have any story ideas shoot him an email at spencer.schacht@abcfoxmontana.com or message him on Facebook or Twitter.