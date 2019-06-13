Keith Demolder

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. THUNDERSTORMS TO THE WEST ARE FORMING AND WILL BE WITHIN THE VICINITY OF THE TERMINAL IN 10 MINUTES, WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF FREQUENT LIGHTNING. THESE STORMS COULD ALSO PRODUCE WINDS GUSTING TO 25 MPH. CONDITIONS SHOULD BE IMPROVING AFTER 1800.