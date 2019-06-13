Based in Missoula, Keith Demolder is a sports reporter/anchor for ABC FOX and SWX Montana. He joined the ABC FOX MONTANA team in January 2019.
Originally born in Philadelphia, PA, Keith has lived all over the country, spending time in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL and most recently San Diego, CA.
Keith graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in broadcast journalism in December 2018. During his time in University Park, he was actively involved in sports journalism endeavors both academically and professionally. Along with involvements with Annenberg TV News, Annenberg Radio News, SportSCene, The Water Cooler, The Daily Trojan and The Morning Brew on campus, Keith paid his reporting dues off campus at Fox Sports West and KUSI news covering high school sports in Southern California.
With a passion for play-by-play broadcasting, Keith has experience calling sports of all kinds for Pac-12 Plus/USC, Cal Poly Pomona, Cal State Los Angeles, Cal State Fullerton, El Camino College, University of La Verne and Marymount California University.
A recent transplant to Montana, Keith is adjusting to the change of climate and lack of bumper-to-bumper traffic by immersing himself in Treasure State sports.
He loves to cover high school sports and to dive deep into sports stories that matter to community.
If you have a sports story that you believe he should cover, drop him a line @ Keith.Demolder@abcfoxmontana.com .