Joee Taylor, originally from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, joined the KFBB team in March of 2018 as a news producer.
She has always loved media. However, her interest in news started in high school where she started working at a local television station as part of the tech crew and interning in the newsroom.
Joee is a graduate from The University of Sioux Falls in 2018 with a double major in Media Studies with an emphasis on broadcast journalism and theology with a emphasis on youth ministry.
In her free time Joee enjoys photography, swimming, watching movies, and being with friends and family. Her favorite sports teams are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.
She came to Montana to pursue her career in news. She is excited to be working in the beautiful state of Montana and can’t wait to see all the treasure state has to offer.