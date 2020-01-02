Jessica Watts is a Northwest girl and is excited to be in the Treasure State and a part of the Wake Up Montana Team. Before moving to the Capital City she has spent the last two years working in college athletics as a video production assistant for Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Before working in college athletics she was an athlete herself at Wenatchee Valley College, where she played volleyball for the Knights. After retiring from the sport she transferred to Arizona State University where she received her degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Growing up competing in the toughest sport on dirt, Jessica enjoys team roping and barrel racing in her spare time when she is not out in the field reporting.
You can reach Jessica via email at jessica.watts@wakeupmt.com.
Be sure to follow her on Facebook @jessicawattswakeupmt and on Twitter: @jessicawattss