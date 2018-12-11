Based in Bozeman, Aunica Koch is a sports reporter for ABC FOX and SWX Montana. She joined KTMF/KWYB in May 2018.
Aunica was born and raised in Bozeman and has always enjoyed fishing, taking photos, and exploring the Gallatin Valley with her family.
She graduated from Bozeman High School in 2014 and then attended the School of Journalism at the University of Montana. While in school, Aunica worked as a preschool teacher, an anchor and producer of UM News, got married and adopted two pugs.
Aunica has always been an avid Denver Broncos fan and someday hopes to be a sideline reporter for the National Football League. She likes to shoot highlights but also loves to tell stories that mean more than a game to the community.
Whether you've known Aunica since she was in grade school or are yet to run into her, she's always looking to make new connections and find ways to widen the lens of sports coverage.
Contact Aunica at aunica.koch@abcfoxmontana.com or follow her on Twitter and Facebook @AunicaKochSWX.