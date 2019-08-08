Jeremy just recently moved to the Treasure State after graduating from Arizona State University with a Bachelors Degree in Sports Journalism. During his time in Arizona, he worked with the PAC-12 Network, helping live stream college sporting events. In senior year of college, Jeremy worked as a technical director and production assistant for the Arizona Cardinals Football team. Being able to go on the field during NFL games was one of the best experiences of his life.
Jeremy lived in Seattle for six years as a kid, so he does know the Northwest fairly well. However, he was born and raised mostly in Miami, Florida, where his passion for sports grew after 2003 when the Florida Marlins won the World Series.
When he’s not working, Jeremy enjoys keeping up with sports and interacting with friends and others on social media. If you see something you want to discuss with him on Twitter or Facebook, don’t hesitate to tag him in it. He is always up for a good sports discussion.
You can reach Jeremy by email at jeremy.schnell@kfbb.com. You can also find him on Twitter @JGSports_6 and Facebook @JeremySchnellSWX.