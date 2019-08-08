Jeremy Schnell

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * AREAS OF CONCERN INCLUDE: MISSOULA, LOLO PEAK FIRE BURN AREA, RICE RIDGE FIRE BURN AREA, BUTTE, EDS GULCH IN DRUMMOND, NEW CHICAGO AREA JUST EAST OF DRUMMOND, PHILIPSBURG, WEST VALLEY NEAR ANACONDA, AND I-90 EAST MISSOULA TO BEARMOUTH. * STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BRING VERY HEAVY RAIN, THAT WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO CREATE ROCK AND MUDSLIDES ALONG STEEP TERRAIN, AS WELL AS RECENT BURN SCARS AND FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS. RAINFALL RATES OF ONE HALF INCH OR MORE IN THIRTY MINUTES ARE EXPECTED WITH STRONGER STORMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&