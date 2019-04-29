Fly fishing with his Grandpa used to be the main reason Forrest would come to Montana and now his passion for reporting has landed him here in Great Falls.
Eager to start his career in journalism, Forrest moved out to Great Falls right after graduating from Central Washington University, with a degree in Communications. With family back in Washington, being here in Great Falls still feels like home with how welcoming the community has been.
In his free time Forrest likes to spend time fishing, going out to trails in his jeep and spending time at local game shops.
If you can’t find him on the river or playing games, he may just be out with his dog and girlfriend enjoying a nice walk under the big Montana Sky.
Forrest is very excited to be a part of such a welcoming community and is looking forward to getting to know more of the people who make Great Falls, well Great!
Be sure to follow Forrest on Facebook:@AllreadF
Or email him at forrest.allread@kfbb.com.