POSITION AVAILABLE

 

Date Submitted:                          12-26-2018

Department:                                News Production

Position:                                     Production Tech

Date Available:                            1-09-2019

 

Job Description:  In studio camera and audio board operator during nightly news broadcasts and live remote broadcasts.

 

Qualifications:  Undergraduate Degree in Television Production preferred.  Basic knowledge of camera operation preferred; PC competent.Ability to work as part of team in a fast-paced, high-stress environment. Strong communication skills are a must.

 

Physical Requirements or Restrictions:  Ability to lift and carry up to 25 lbs. equipment. Sight and dexterity to do computer input and run the audio board.

Ad Copy :

ABC FOX Montana is hiring a Part-Time Production Tech for our statewide and regional newscasts. This position will be based in Missoula.

Position will work directly with the news department on a daily basis operating studio cameras and production audio boards during live news broadcasts. Ideal candidate will be detail oriented and capable of communicating effectively in a fast-paced live news environment.

Candidate must be motivated, ambitious, hardworking, and organized. Please submit resume and cover letter to jobs@cowlesmontana.com. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

