POSITION AVAILABLE
Date Submitted: 12-26-2018
Department: News Production
Position: Production Tech
Date Available: 1-09-2019
Job Description: In studio camera and audio board operator during nightly news broadcasts and live remote broadcasts.
Qualifications: Undergraduate Degree in Television Production preferred. Basic knowledge of camera operation preferred; PC competent.Ability to work as part of team in a fast-paced, high-stress environment. Strong communication skills are a must.
Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Ability to lift and carry up to 25 lbs. equipment. Sight and dexterity to do computer input and run the audio board.
ABC FOX Montana is hiring a Part-Time Production Tech for our statewide and regional newscasts. This position will be based in Missoula.
Position will work directly with the news department on a daily basis operating studio cameras and production audio boards during live news broadcasts. Ideal candidate will be detail oriented and capable of communicating effectively in a fast-paced live news environment.
Candidate must be motivated, ambitious, hardworking, and organized. Please submit resume and cover letter to jobs@cowlesmontana.com. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Ad Copy: Production Tech to join our ABC FOX Montana team in Missoula. Position requires technical experience for a fast paced news environment. The proper candidate will also have good communication and organizational skills. Position will work weeknights as part of our production team for our 5 nightly news broadcasts.
Past experience in broadcast and production operations a plus but will train the right candidate. Send resume or apply in person by January 9th. Please submit resume and cover letter to jobs@cowlesmontana.com or Personnel @ KTMF ABC FOX Montana, 2200 Stephens Ave., Missoula, Mt. 59801. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.