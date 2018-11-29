Brooke McCarthy was born and raised in Duxbury, Massachusetts. She was the editor of her high schools newspaper and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Journalism from the University of Rhode Island. During her time at URI, Brooke had numerous internships at WJAR Channel 10 and WPRI Channel 12 both in Providence, Rhode Island. At her internships, Brooke shadowed and learned from Providence's best reporters. During her senior year at URI Brooke was a reporter for the schools online broadcast The Good Five Cent Cigar.
After graduation Brooke packed up and moved to Butte, Montana, which she currently calls home. She is excited to start her career as a bureau reporter in the Mining City. In her free time, Brooke enjoys exploring Montana, going to the gym, playing tennis and meeting new friends.