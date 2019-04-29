YWCA's Y’s Buys needs boy clothing

GREAT FALLS- A local Great Falls thrift store is asking for your help. Find out how your school-aged son can give them a hand.
For generations, the Great Falls YWCA's, Y's Buys thrift store is making sure everyone in our community has adequate clothing. But, right now they’re facing a boy’s clothing shortage and asking for your help.
Since women and families living in the YWCA's Mercy Home normally comes with barely anything, Y's Buys have opened its doors in making sure they have enough clothing.
But right now, school-aged boys are finding it difficult and frustrating to find clothes similar to their classmates.
Boys will come into the store, walk around, and see there’s nothing for them. The YWCA says this is heartbreaking to watch, knowing there are so many boys in need of clothing.
"Boys wear out their clothes so it's really hard to find decent unholy clothes boys can wear to school,” said Sandi Filipowicz, the Executive Director of the Great Falls YWCA.
The YWCA says, no matter who you are, if you need something or somewhere to stay, they’ll make sure you get it. There’s currently enough women, men, and baby clothing. This store is open to the public. So you can either donate or shop. And, any money made from Y's Buys goes right back into its program.
So while you’re doing your spring cleaning, check to see if your school aged son has some clothes he’s grown out of. As long as there are no holes and it’s not worn out, it's a go.