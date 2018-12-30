Where you can & can't shoot off fireworks

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW/WIND. A PERIOD OF MODERATE SNOW, GUSTY WINDS AND BLOWING SNOW WILL DEVELOP THIS EVENING. THIS LOOKS MOST LIKELY TO OCCUR BETWEEN 5PM AND 8PM THIS EVENING. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH WITH SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES POSSIBLE.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES, MOST LIKELY BETWEEN 5PM AND 9PM THIS EVENING. BREEZY NORTHEAST WINDS WILL DEVELOP, PRODUCING AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&