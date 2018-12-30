Where you can & can't shoot off fireworks

GREAT FALLS-Just a friendly reminder, there are some rules to follow about shooting fireworks off in Great Falls City limits, and if you choose to violate this, you could be potentially facing up to a $1,000 fine.
If you live inside city limits, you can shoot off fireworks starting tomorrow night from 10 until 12:30 a.m. January 1st.
The city asks you only shoot off fireworks on private property, and they're prohibited from being discharged on all publicly owned areas such as parks, streets, cul-de-sacs, public sidewalks, public-right-of-ways, or any publicly owned parking lot and parking space or alley.
Also, stick rockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles are not allowed in Montana.
And one last reminder, the rules for fireworks outside city limits are different, so make sure you know your community's rules and regulations regarding fireworks.