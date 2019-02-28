When to remove icicles

Icicles, they're really pretty until they end up costing you hundreds of dollars in damage. We'll tell you the problems they cause and how to keep that money in your wallet.
We're learning this is one the worst years yet for icicle build up, and here’s how you can better deal with this problem.
It's all because of the inconsistency in our cold and warm weather. Some of the icicles on the houses here in Great Falls are 10 feet long and that's really what you have to look out for.
If you don't get icicles removed, they'll dam up, forcing water to seep into your roof's shingles damaging your ceilings or in some cases even windows. Roofers tell me, don't bother trying to remove the icicles yourself with heat tape because it hasn't worked for them.
"The only way to avoid it, is probably get it knocked out, and then put your ice meltdown, and get as much off as you can,” said James Morton, a Roofer with JTS Roofing.
Roofers say please don't try to remove these icicles yourself. It's dangerous, takes about three hours to do, and certain techniques need to be used. We also want to note, houses with longer icicles can also cause harm to your pets and children if they’re playing around outside. So whether or not this could impact your roof, be sure to pay attention to the potential problem.