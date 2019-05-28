What’s next in Augusta’s clean up process

(UPDATE 5/28/19) Residents say there's a post flood meeting happening Wednesday, May 29th at 6:00 p.m. at the Augusta Youth Center.
AUGUSTA- Continuing flood coverage across the Treasure State this morning.
Right now we’re talking about the latest on flood coverage in Augusta, MT. People living in Augusta say in some areas flooding around them is receding. Others say their flooding is worse than last year. Right now folks in this town are thinking about the next step, cleaning up.
Some people say they’re hoping this cleanup process won’t be as straining as last year since people are more prepared after the June 2018 flooding canceled the town’s rodeo. People say they’ll take all the help they can get.
"I know the ranches out of town definitely need some of that help also. So give calls in and ask what needs to be done and we will put you to work,” said Terri Lee Elder, a resident in Augusta.
Augusta Volunteer Firefighters say for those needing more sandbags, the hailed more sand into town. Sandbags are free. Firefighters tell us they’re unaware of any water contamination issues in Augusta.