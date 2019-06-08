GREAT FALLS- Turning to a big story we've been covering all week. The disappearance of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner. Today, June 8th marks two years since HeavyRunner was last seen in Browning, Mont. There are still no answers about where she might be.
Now the Loring family and Browning, Mont. community are raising awareness about her disappearance.
"Our creator we ask that you be with us this morning and you give the people the strength. They're not going to give up and continue,” said Earl Olperson, Chief of Blackfeet Tribe.
Hope, sadness, love. Those are just some of the emotions families have shared with KFBB, and they're hoping that HeavyRunner's walk is one step closer in bringing justice for their loved ones.
"I can't believe it's been two years since I talked to my sister. It's the longest I've ever gone in my entire life,” said Kimberly Loring, Ashley Loring HeavyRunner’s sister.
Two years ago to this day HeavyRunner was last seen from Browning, Mont. Not knowing her whereabouts, the Lorings among other families of missing and murdered loved ones have turned to bringing awareness about the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Movement.
"We're going to bring her everywhere so that way nobody has to get turned away. We're going to make sure nobody has to hear that and then not find their loved ones until two years later," Lissa Loring, Ashley Loring HeavyRunner’s auntie.
For some families of missing and murdered loved ones they've found them
but are still seeking closure in finding out who killed their daughter or son.
"It's hurtful. You have to think of it this way. You have children. Maybe some of you have grandchildren. Could you imagine what we are going through,” said Rhonda Connelly, Matthew Grant’s aunt.
Matthew Grant's family and other families are asking those involved in their child's case to please come forward.
"I just want justice. Justice, that's what I want,” said Terrance Grant, Matthew Grant’s cousin.
Right now it's the memories of their loved ones allowing them to keep their faith and not give up.
"Every day I wake up. And I think of Matthew. Every night I think of Matthew. It's hard because he had a newborn baby he didn't get to meet,” said Connelly.
The Lorings say HeavyRunner was passionate about the MMIP Movement herself and walking today for her is just one way they're continuing keeping her spirit alive.