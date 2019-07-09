Urban Art Project is back, this time with a new theme

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Window art is adding a splash of color to the Electric City for the 14th year in a row, and it's all thanks to the Urban Art Project.
It's honoring the creative spirit of our city. Eleven decorated windows are located at the parking garages along 315 1st Ave. S.
They're featuring artists from Great Falls and across Montana. One of the artists tells us she's particularly focusing on relaying a message about the importance of recycling in Montana through her artwork.
"Just being a metalsmith has taught me a lot about what I need to be trying to do for my part as an artist to try and make a difference and make sure that I'm doing ethical metalsmithing practices and getting recycled metals instead of buying newly mined silver or gemstones," said Meghan Magnuson, a window artist.
Organizers say when the city first built the parking garage, they added these windows but were rarely ever filled until the Urban Art Project decided to place art in them.
Today, each of these windows has a theme. It's bringing awareness to things people may face or come across every day for folks like Hollis Fudge and two of his children who are deaf.
Whether that's being more cautious about how we can recycle or learning how those unable to hear are expressing themselves through art.
For the first time in 14 years- the Fudge's are joining Cynthia Weitzel- a deaf professional artist from Minnesota, the Montana deaf community, students and the Montana Deaf and Blind School to put up an American Sign Langauge display. Meaning this entire window is full of specific visual symbols relaying messages.
"We want people who are walking by to maybe take a second look and say oh wait a minute we have people here who are deaf people and their a part of the community and that hearing people can be involved because ASL (American Sign Language) isn't only for deaf people, it's for anyone," said the Fudge's.
Hollis himself says he didn't grow up using American Sign Language and felt very limited. Now, he's using American Sign Language and has started seeing how expressing the language through art is so important for the deaf community.