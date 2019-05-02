University of Providence prepares for the 2019 Big Sky Region College Rodeo Finals

GREAT FALLS- The 2019 Big Sky Region College Rodeo Finals are kicking off in the Electric City this weekend, we’re checking in with a couple of students participating in this rodeo to see how they keep a balance between rodeo and being in college.
Every sport comes with its own physical and mental challenges. But for college rodeo kids heading to 2019 Big Sky Region College Rodeo Finals are kicking off in the Electric City they not only have to balance academics and athletics, but they also have to take care of their most prized possession, their animals.
For Brody Shaffer, a Junior and Bareback Rider at the University of Providence and Mckinnon Little, a Sophomore at the University of Providence and Breakaway Roper, their schedule is pretty simple: Go to class, rodeo, eat, sleep, repeat but it’s most certainly not easy. There are a lot of early mornings and late nights, between balancing homework and rodeo practice.
But, there’s one important thing we’re forgetting how much time goes into taking care of the animals. Since the animals are just as important as the cowboys and cowgirls, it’s crucial they stay healthy.
"Your horse always comes first. You're kind of dealing with a whole other being or animal. When you're on the basketball team or wrestling team you don't have that,” said Little.
It doesn’t matter what event you’re competing in. Whether it’s timed or rough-stock events each animal involved is equally important.
Also, rodeo is a pretty pricey sport. These students tell me they have to pay their entry fees, but they’re thankful the University of Providence is paying for gas money and food.