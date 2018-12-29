GREAT FALLS- For those of you heading out the door throughout today into tomorrow morning, you should take precaution of high winds and some snowfall causing dangerous road conditions.
According to the Great Falls National Weather Service, Great Falls and surrounding areas (Cut Bank, Conrad, Lewistown, Harlem, Harlowtown, Helena and Havre) are under a high wind warning from now until Sunday, December 30th at 8:00 a.m.
Great Falls NWS says warned areas may see winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph. The strongest winds are expected to happen along the Rocky Mountain Front, where sustained winds of 40 to 60 mph could reach up to gusts between 80 and 100 mph.
Strong winds may make driving more difficult, especially people who have towing trailers, trucks or semi-trucks. Great Falls NWS says, to be careful going around curves if you're traveling without a lot of weight in your vehicle because the high winds are more likely to impact you.
As for the snowfall, it's expected to hit starting Great Falls early tomorrow morning making conditions slick and icy when you wake up.
"We still are thinking the latest number was in the two to the three-inch range. Most of it falling on Sunday between 2:00 and 3:00 in the morning continuing through the day on Sunday," said Jim Brusda, a Meteorologist with Great Falls NSW.
Great Falls NSW also tells us, because of the high winds, there could be possible power outages and trees down.