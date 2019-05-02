Time for MApril Community Clean Up

GREAT FALLS- We've got one way your family can enjoy some fresh air outside in the Electric City while helping out our environment and community.
Spring has sprung! Meaning it's time for the 35th annual MApril Community Clean Up happening in Great Falls this weekend, May 4th. A volunteer of 11 years is saying she's seeing a tremendous difference this event is making in our community.
For Terry Miller, it's the little things like people thanking her and other volunteers for taking an initiative to make sure our parks are clean.
That being said, MApril is a joint effort between folks in our town and Malmstrom Air Force Base. During this day people will be picking up debris in alleyways, public parks, streets, and in their own backyards.
"It's fun to listen and see the expression on people's faces when they see an area that's cleaned up. It's really heartwarming,” said Terry Miller a dedicated volunteer for MApril Clean Up.
Anything you pick up will be collected from 8 a.m. to noon. if you'd like to schedule a pick or find out how to volunteer Terry Miller at 406-453-4908.
If you already have plans this weekend, well the good news is another MApril clean up is happening next weekend.