The Great Falls Craft Beer Week 411, plus we’re talking about what’s new

Great Falls Hosting 2019 Beer Now Conference
GREAT FALLS- We're talking about "beer bloggers" and Great Falls being the first city in Montana to host the National Beer Writers Conference.
There's a celebrity for just about anything these days...this time- we're talking about beer bloggers.
Right now in the Electric City, Great Falls Craft Beer week is underway.
There's one event happening this year that's making history for the Treasure State.
It's called the 2019 Beer Now Conference. Thanks to Visit Great Falls, they pitched our city to the conference and now over 100 beer bloggers/influencers are coming to great falls.
In order to get these bloggers to town- Visit Great Falls says they shared the story behind our beer manufacturing process happening locally and the outdoor adventures that can be had that will get people thirsty for local beer.
Visit Great Falls adds, after hearing about this year's Great Falls Craft Beer Week and the Montana Beer Fest which are two separate events happening during this week, the 2019 Beer Now Conference hopped on board.
"The beer bloggers will actually be at the Brew Fest doing live beer blogging as well as touring the Brew Fest and having samples and being able to understand the Montana brew culture which is really exciting,” said Rebecca Engum, the Executive Director of Visit Great Falls.
The Beer Now Conference and it's bloggers travel to a different state each year. In 2018 it was held in Virginia. What put Montana on the map- is that this beer conference had never been somewhere that's so close to the ingredients put in your beer.
What's happening during Great Falls Craft Beer Week
GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Craft Beer Week is underway in the Electric City.
We're giving you the full scoop on what's happening this week.
You can expect food pairings with beer, frikin tappings, and "Passport" activities giving you a chance to win prizes. Those are just a couple of things happening.
Great Falls Craft Beer Week organizers say it's all thanks to the Great Falls Downtown Association and local businesses. This week a variety of Montana beers and ciders will be represented.
What makes this year unique is there will be 36 breweries and cideries and about 100 beers and ciders to sample.
Looking ahead to this week- craft beer week organizers say there will be beer Olympics at the block party on Thursday, June 6th.
Plus the Beer Judge Certification Program is bringing in judges from across the country to award breweries and cideries on their drinks. Organizers say this is the first time it’s happening in Montana.
If you don’t want to drink, organizers say it’s free to get in.
For more details on pricing and events click here.