Teenager inspires others who've lost a loved one

GREAT FALLS- After losing his mother at 10-years-old, a local teenager has taken a tragedy and turned into changing people's lives.
Seven years ago, Carson Gleason’s mother unexpectedly had a stroke.
"It was the night before she had her stroke. Me and her went to a mom and son dinner at On the Border because that was her and I favorite restaurant," said Gleason.
After spending 29 days in the hospital, Gleason’s mom passed away.
"We had beef enchiladas and had a really good time. I'm actually really glad I got to do that. I think that might have been God's sign that I should do that because I really felt that I needed to hang out with my mom. That's a memory I'm going to cherish forever," said Gleason.
Coping with her death, he decided to go to Camp Francis. It's held at Camp Rotary near Monarch for kids from all over the state to find peace after losing a loved one.
"I just had this feeling that I really needed to volunteer for the camp again and just get connected with those people again," said Gleason.
Gleason's experiences at Camp Francis haven't just inspired him to return, but share his journey with friends so they know they're never alone when someone they know passes.
"My best friend who volunteered he didn't have any personal family losses, but his best friend's dad committed suicide so he went there for him, and my mom," said Gleason.
But now, his volunteer work isn't just with Camp Francis, it's carried over to right here in Great Falls. He leads a hospice teen group at CMR and he's also developed a stroke education curriculum for his fellow classmates.