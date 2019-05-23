GREAT FALLS- This morning, May 23rd, an exclusive look inside the 41st NeighborWorks Great Falls High School House entirely built by students.
Right now, a group of ambitious and eager high schoolers is patiently waiting for you to see the NeighborWorks 41st NeighborWorks Great Falls High School House, but wait no more because we're showing you a look inside.
With the help of NeighborWorks great falls, these students say they started building the house in September. They’re a part of the GFPS Career and Technical Education Program.
While some students spent time putting the final touches on the house, others were busy decorating and furnishing the place. One student tells us building a house is a process, and there's bound to be some bumps in the road along the way. -But it's important to learn from your mistakes, especially if it's something you may want to pursue as a career.
"Yeah, I'm really glad I did this. It was a good learning experience. It started as a hole in the ground and then just work our way up to the top," said
William Harr, an 11th Grader at CMR.
This joint effort between NeighborWorks and GFPS is providing housing for low/moderate income families dating back to 1998. NeighborWorks says they bring the supplies, and the students provide the labor. Once that’s finished, NeighborWorks starts working with a homebuyer to get them mortgage-ready with homebuyer education and financial planning.
Right now, this house is under contract with a NeighborWorks homebuyer and is closing soon.
If you want to see this place yourself, there's an open house happening from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. later today.