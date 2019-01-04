400 ski helmets being given out at Showdown

GREAT FALLS- 400 free ski helmets for all ages are being given out tomorrow, Saturday, January 5th at Showdown.
It's all thanks to Benefis Health System whose level two trauma center has an injury prevention program.
Benefis says they see several ski and snowboard accidents a year involving adults and children.
Since Showdown doesn't rent helmets out, Benefis wanted to ensure people are safe when hitting the slopes.
You must arrive at 8:30 a.m. in the main lodge near the kitchen where you'll individually get fitted for a helmet.
There should be extra helmets for those who can't make it to showdown. You can contact Taylor Forsyth: 406-455-5212 who will help you get a helmet.