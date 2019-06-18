Serving our country, finding peace through making metal art

GREAT FALLS- Jason Garneau’s always had a love for art. After serving in the Navy for 16.5 years, he realized he wasn’t making art anymore and no longer had a positive escape in his life.
He was sitting around having a couple of beers with friends when Garneau saw a plasma cutter at one of his friend's house. His friend offered to sell it to him for $400 and seven years later Garneau is quite the established metal artist.
He's been featured in Made in Montana, has built metal signs for banks including a 20 foot by 4-foot piece, and is now working on a LED sign for the Falls Casino.
"I always tell people I'm on cloud nine. I never expected I'd be this happy. My world is just, I don't think I could get much better,” said Garneau.
Garneau has made several pieces incorporating the American flag or military symbols. Recently, Garneau made a metal flag piece for GFC-MSU’s Freedom Hall wall honoring veterans and active duty members.
“I take a lot of pride in it because it is our flag, it means a lot to me,” said Garneau.
To Garneau, he says coming into his shop and making these pieces is his meditation. So much so sometimes eight hours go by and he forgets what time it is.
Not only is Garneau’s work bringing honor and remembrance to our military members, but it’s brought him closer to his family and form connections he never knew he’d make.