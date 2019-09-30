September 2019 winter storm clean up in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS- The September 2019 winter storm has racked up a total of 19.3 inches of snowfall in the Electric City.
As of this morning, Monday, September 30th, the road conditions are night and day compared to what people saw over the weekend. Our reporters said they didn't have any problems with icy conditions as they headed into work.
However, the National Weather Service (NWS) said there's still the potential of wet and slippery roads this morning. If people have decks outside their home, NWS has warned folks to be careful because they may be icy.
NWS said Great Falls is done with the snow, and flooding isn't a concern right now. Everything should gradually melt.
Over the weekend quite a few branches and trees fell down due to the wet and heavy snowfall. NWS said the worst of the worst is over as today is the last day people need to be concerned about falling branches or trees.
However, people should be cognizant of falling snow from trees because it's going to be heavy. Even though it won't be sunny today, the solar radiation will help warm these trees and start melting the snow off them.
If someone sees a tree down, please report it to the county or city.