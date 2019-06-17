GREAT FALLS- A new housing unit under construction is meant to offer affordable housing, starting this fall.
NeighborWorks Great Falls is telling us some families and young professionals in Great Falls are paying over 60 to 70 percent of their income to live in a quality safe place.
Right now, the Rockcress Commons is under construction. NeighborWorks says these apartments are meant for young professionals and families who are just starting out in Great Falls and may not have the highest incomes.
When you hear the words “affordable housing” NeighborWorks explains it can mean a couple of different things. The Rockcress Commons apartment complex is meant to bring safe, decent and inexpensive housing for young professionals and families.
"How to see that in other parts of the community, and how to do other projects like this. Not just NeighborWorks but across the community. How do we provide more opportunity, more housing, better jobs,” said Katie Batterbee, the Marketing Director for NeighborWorks Great Falls.
Each person who applies for this housing will have to go through a background check. There are one, two, and three bedroom units. Rent is ranging from mid $550s to $950, depending on individuals' affordability factors. It has a community center, but no pool or work out room.
NeighborWorks Great Falls is also helping educate people on budgeting for buying a house through counseling classes they offer.
“We’re doing the on the groundwork with people in our community to show them what their budget looks like, what their credit looks like, reduce debt so they can be in a better situation. To not only live here but to be a better tenant and homeowner in our community,” said Batterbee.
NeighborWorks Great Falls says people can start moving into these apartments this fall. To apply for these apartments click here.