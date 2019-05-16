Remembering our local heroes: Jason Baker named "Hero WOD"

GREAT FALLS- It's called "Hero Week", and it's starting next week in the Electric City. We're telling you why one CrossFit gym has set aside an entire "work out of the day" in honor of a local firefighter.
After doing CrossFit training with a few of Great Falls Firefighters' himself, local CrossFit owner, Christian Nichols saw the grief on their faces when those firefighters lost one of their own to cancer earlier this year.
It's why Nichols and the firefighters' are teaming up to honor their fallen hero, Jason Baker during "Hero Week".
Every year, RPP Fitness says, CrossFit gyms across America honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day through "Hero WODs"-meaning hero work out of the day.
They're usually named in the memory of a fallen hero who served in the line of duty. For the City of Great Falls, a "Hero WOD" is being named in honor of Jason Baker. We can't say what it all entails, but Nichols says you can expect some sit-ups, deadlifts, and burpees.
"I approached several of the firefighters and asked permission from them to actually do a work out in his honor. At that time we weren't sure how we were going to do it or when we were going to do it, but we just knew that we wanted to do something for the family," said Nichols.
Jason's wife, Jill Baker says, their family is honored and grateful that RPP Fitness is putting on this event. They continue to be humbled by the overwhelming support of our community.
Nichols says, the "Baker WOD" is going to be a yearly tradition. The event is free, however, t-shirt's will be sold at the door for $25. All proceeds go to the Baker family. For more info click here.