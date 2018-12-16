Printing Center USA Raises Most Money in Polar Plunge History

GREAT FALLS- This year, Printing Center USA ended up raising the most money in the history of the Polar Plunge.
After being in our town for 47 years, for the first time Printing Center USA decided to reach out to their customers across the country who ended up contributing to the company holding the new record of over 11,000 dollars for Special Olympics Montana.
Six of their employees took the plunge dressed up as crayons symbolizing the colors of printing ink.
"I'm not originally from Great Falls and seeing just the support, the turnout, everything, it was a great experience. A great time and I would absolutely do it again in a heartbeat," said Haley Thomas the Account Services Manager at Printing Center USA.
Printing Center USA says their first Polar Plunge was definitely shocking considering the chilly water, but despite the cold, they would like participating to become an annual tradition.