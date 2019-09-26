Preparing for potential record-breaking fall storm: "Storms this magnitude haven't happened since 1934"

GREAT FALLS- The National Weather Service (NWS) has called this weekends predicted weather a fall storm with high winds and snow. They said this magnitude of a storm hasn't happened for 85 years.
NWS said winds could get up to 50 mph. Wind like this could cause shingles to blow off the roofs or branches to fall from trees.
Energy companies said if people park their car outside normally and they have a garage, pull it inside. If you have large items outside your home that can't be moved, put sandbags on them. Close your doors and windows.
NWS said the snowfall is going to be wet and heavy causing trees and power lines to come down quickly.
Energy and insulation companies said, get plants inside because most people may still have them outside since it's still late September. Insulate water pipes with newspapers or other insulation materials. Check the furnace to make sure it's running at the correct proficiency
This storm may cause the power to go out. Stock up. Have extra batteries, water, and food that doesn't require cooking. People may also want to buy a couple of portable cell phone charges, depending on the size they cost about $10.