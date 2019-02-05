Potentially staying later at breweries?

GREAT FALLS- In political news, a bill has been heard today that could potentially allow beer taprooms to stay open two hours later. This may excite all you beer lovers and brewery owners, but it's left quite the controversy among pub owners.
It's called HB 185, and if passed, it will push the hours of brewery sample rooms from 8 until 10 p.m. local bar-restaurant owners are concerned this change could cost these customers and ultimately money.
Opponents of the bill say some bars are already paying up to a million dollars more than breweries to have a license.
"I know that the breweries have a big investment in their establishments, but I have an even bigger investment my establishment. If they want to have a brewer’s license and it is the same price of liquor or beer and wine license I'd be okay with that,” said Wayne Thares the Owner of Celtic Cowboy.
"Small taprooms have the ability to increase the use of Montana barley. The more that they produce, the more Montana farmers can raise and sell,” said Eric Sommerfeld with Montana Farmers Union.
As for others in favor of this bill passing, they say it will bring in more entertainment and breweries doors can stay open longer generating more money back into their pockets.