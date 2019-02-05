Potentially staying later at breweries?

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES FOR THE SOUTHERN BITTERROOT. WHILE THE NORTHERN BITTERROOT AND MISSOULA VALLEYS COULD SEE AN INCH LOCALIZED UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE AN EASTERLY WIND UP TO 15 MPH IN THE MISSOULA VALLEY HELPING TO BRING DOWN VISIBILITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&