Parents reacting to CCSO's human trafficking operation

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Parents are reacting to the human trafficking operation the Cascade County Sheriff's Office lead over this weekend resulting in five arrests for prostitution charges.
A mom of three says she was well aware that human trafficking exists in our town, and she's not surprised this operation took place.
Marianne Pence's oldest is a 14-year-old girl, which is why this operation hits home with her. She's attended parent meetings warning parents about the signs of human trafficking in Montana.
"I have mixed feelings because it's upsetting to know these things are happening in my community. But it's also very comforting to know that we have competent law enforcement that is doing a great job of tracking that down and keeping people safe,” said Pence.
That response is about the same we received from other parents. They're happy law enforcement is making sure human trafficking doesn't stick around in our town.
The message from police is they won't tolerate this behavior, and there will be consequences for those partaking in it.
Over the last few years some parents say, they've become more concerned and aware that human trafficking exists right here in Cascade County. It's made parents like Pence more cautious about where she's letting her kids go by themselves.
"I have not ever let my daughter attend the fair by herself even when she's with friends there's still an adult there with them. That's just something we do that we feel comfortable. We also monitor her phone very closely. She's not on social media yet,” said Pence.
Police say the timing of this operation during the Montana State Fair wasn't coincident; they chose it because of the large crowds it draws in from all over every year.
Similar operations like this one run at big events like the Super Bowl and police say you can expect more in the near future.