Over $3,000 in GFFR equipment stolen from parked vehicle

GREAT FALLS- The city of Great Falls is trying to figure out how they're going to recoup nearly 3,000 dollars worth of firefighting equipment stolen from a vehicle.
Unfortunately, taxpayers could be footing the bill for a pair of gloves, boots, a helmet, and some tools all specially designed for Bryan Martinez. Let's take you back to the day it happened.
This surveillance was taken last Tuesday and shows one person approaching Martinez’s Toyota 4Runner, breaking in, and pulling a large red duffle bag from the back.
The suspect is then seen riding away on bicycles with another person. We spoke with the fire chief, Steve Hester, and he told us he still has hope someone will return it.
"I would hope that someone with a conscious would take this equipment and drop it off at the fire stations. Because ultimately it comes out of the taxpayer’s pocket, and that's what's really disturbing to me,” said Hester.
Martinez tells KFBB, this gear is specifically measured to each firefighter and the street value is worth zero dollars. GFFR says it takes about 90 days to get new equipment, and in the meantime, Martinez will be using spare gear.
Money for the equipment will come right out of the great fall fire resue's general fund, but GFFR says this won't affect their budget.
If you have any information, please call the Great Falls Police Department at (406) 727-7688.