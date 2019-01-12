GREAT FALLS- After almost a week of grueling questions and presenting themselves, a lady has been named the new Miss Rodeo Montana.
Her name is, Kayla Seaman. However, earlier today, we talked to Megan Helmer who was Miss Rodeo Montana in 2007. She tells us how the women you see are all truly “Montana strong”.
They're smart, witty, and quick to act on their feet.
These women are advocating for agriculture, the western way of life, and the sport of professional rodeo.
Which is exactly what Seaman will be doing in 2019, she'll be traveling across the United States and internationally allowing her to be a spokesperson for these topics. Helmer says seeing the winner thrown into the title and grow throughout the year is an incredible transformation to watch.
"We grow em' tough here. We ask to do a lot, and they do it with a smile on their face. It's really giving them a lot of life experiences. They wouldn't have those opportunities if they weren't Miss Rodeo Montana," said Helmer.
Three judges scored the women on their horsemanship, presentation, appearance, personality, and projection.
Tonight, Seaman won items to help her travel throughout 2019 including a truck sponsorship from North 40 here in Great Falls.