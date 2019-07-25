Montana DRIVE Workshops teaching your teens driving safety

LEWISTOWN, Mont.- Having your child turn 16 and get their license can be a daunting thought. Montana Office of Public Instructions is lessening that burden with a driving workshop teaching your children how to handle emergencies.
They’re called Montana DRIVE Workshops. They're teaching your kids things like how to safely recover when a wheel drops off the side of the road. 17-year-old Ariel Manderle has gone through the Montana DRIVE Workshops located in Lewiston.
"They say okay now go 30, now go 45. And then if you're on a highway, etc. you're going even faster than that so they'll teach that just 15 miles per hour make such a difference.” Ariel Manderle, a participant in the Montana DRIVE Workshops.
One of her biggest takeaways was being more cognoscente of her speed while driving. A message she's sharing with her friends.
"A group of my friends was on a dirt road, and he was driving too fast and didn't make the turn. Fish tailed right off into a ditch,” said Manderle.
Luckily, everyone was okay. But it's one more reminder to slow down especially on Montana’s windy dirt roads. During these workshops- professional instructors are showing drivers off-road recoveries like skid control, speed control, and maneuvering techniques.
Since adults can also take this class, Manderle says her dad has gone through it.