MISSOULA - Authorities are asking for help finding Mykenzie George, a 15-year-old girl, who may be in danger.
The Montana Department of Justice says she was last seen at 11 p.m. on June 3, 2019 in Missoula wearing an Italian flag t-shirt and grey leggings.
She is possibly heading to Kellogg, Idaho. If you have any info, please contact Missoula Police at 406-552-6300
She's described as 5'4", 158 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
She doesn't have a vehicle.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory, George is believed to be a suicidal endangered runaway. The DOJ says she requires medication for depression and is known to abuse marijuana.