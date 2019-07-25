Missing 9-year-old boy found safely

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- A 9-year-old missing boy has now been found safely as of this morning, July 25th.
Police say they found Noah Lopez at 25th St. S. and 11th Ave. S. around 12:04 a.m. There, Lopez was hanging out with friends.
Lopez left his home yesterday, July 24th around 4:00 p.m. This is after getting in an argument with his grandma, packing his clothes up, and running away.
Lopez does not have any injuries, and is back home with his family.
GFPD says Lopez was last seen around the 900 Block of 8th Ave. S.
He is Native American, has brown eyes, short black hair with bangs and is about 4 ft. tall, 60 lbs.