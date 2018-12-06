In tonight's Community Spotlight, Kristen McGuire stopped by the KFBB studio to talk about the "Merry Mall."
The mall is an online silent auction to benefit Peace Place. Bidding is open until December 14th. Items include a room makeover basket, violin lessons, an anti-stress basket, a tea basket, and much more!
There are also impressive gingerbread houses up for auction.
Any unsold items will be for sale at the "Christmas with the Clauses" event on December 15th from 10:00am-2:00pm at the Peace Place, located at 1315 Central Avenue.
Free delivery within ten miles of Great Falls.
For more information or to place a bid, head to their website.