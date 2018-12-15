Making sure children in Great Falls have a Merry Christmas: On air for 24 hours

GREAT FALLS- A local radio host has been on air for the last 24 hours.
Three years ago, Nick Northern's general manager over at K99 and 107.5 The Peak wanted to do something to give back to our community around the holidays. With no kids and the only young one around the station, Northern offered to volunteer. Since then, he's been making sure children from zero to 17 won't go empty handed come Christmas morning.
“Now I got two kids, and you know I’m still staying up 24 hours. It's a little harder as a new father, but it's all about the kids. We just love to help out,” said Northern, the host of K99 and 107.5 the peak.
Northern says it's your donations that are able to keep him awake every year. So far, they received over 175 dollars in donations which were more than last year. If you're looking to donate next year, Northern says they really need more presents for teenagers like gift cards and hygiene products.