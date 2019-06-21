Making lemonade stands legal in all 50 states

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Making lemonade stands legal, say what? Yeah, that's right Country Time Lemonade is saying lemonade stands are only legal in 15 states, and if you're not one of them, your kid could get a fine if they don't have a permit.
“Let the kids be kids”. After talking with Montana Speaker of the House, Greg Hertz, he says the last thing we need to do is discourage kids from doing things like selling lemonade or mowing the lawn.
So here's the breakdown in Montana. Hertz says there's no state law that doesn't allow someone to set up a lemonade stand so it's up to your county or city government.
"I would hope that our cities and counties would have the common sense that they won't require permits for young children selling lemonade in their communities,” said Hertz.
Hertz says the best thing to do is check with your local sanitarian to see if you're kids need a permit. As for what exactly Country Time Lemonade's mission is Hertz says their encouraging state legislature to pass a law to take away any county or city jurisdiction against permitting lemonade stands for children.
As for Country Time Lemonade, well folks according to their website, they're offering to potentially cover your children's permit fees or fines. If your children get a fine or have permit fees, you can submit them to their website. They’re accepting submissions through September 2, 2019, or until their $30,000 fee, coverage goal is met.
After talking with law enforcement they were shocked to hear this and say gosh no, we're not going to fine kids for having a lemonade stand.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office says it's technically illegal to have lemonade stands without a permit in the county. This means the city-county health law isn't necessarily put into place for kids having lemonade stands, it's meant for food trucks selling food and drink items people may be allergic too and to prevent people from selling bad or tainted food and drinks.
"For anybody who's suffered from food poisoning, it's horrible. So we don't want to undermine that but at the same time we don't want the public to think if your six and seven years old child is having a lemonade stand the sheriff's office is going to roll up and issue citations,” said Jesse Slaughter, the Cascade County Sheriff.
Plus, the City of Great Falls says they do not have any regulations that are specific to the selling of lemonade. The city has general regulations for people who are doing food and beverage vending that they do have to be licensed.
All in all, officials say the intent of this law is supposed to be good. It's meant to make sure you're healthy and safe. And just a friendly reminder always use precaution when you're buying food and drinks.