Making Black Eagle, Montana “beautiful”

BLACK EAGLE- A group of young folks is bringing in a fresh set of ideas to spruce up their town.
Younger folks in Black Eagle, Montana are making it their duty and responsibility to keep their town’s history alive and vibrant.
Their working on a "Town Flag Project" along Smelter Ave. Over time these flags have weathered over the years because of their material. So now they're raising money to put in aluminum signs- which won't weather as fast.
Besides that, they're lowering these flags down so when people drive into town, they can see, without having to look up. (distracting them from driving)
This is just one of the things people are doing to make this tight-knit community more appealing. The Peck family says, over the years Black Eagle has gotten a "rep" for being a "rough and tough neighborhood" or "the other side of the river".
"We use to be the place as far as the lawn and how people took care of things. I want to, I guess light that fire you know. Help people become proud,” said Sabra Peck.
The Peck's say, many of the families living in Black Eagle are homeowners of houses that have been passed down through multiple generations.
We asked the peck family if they were looking to make any more "beautification changes" to Black Eagle, and say they would love to see maybe a diner, a River's Edge Trail cut through, a history museum or the old water fountain resorted at the Black Eagle Community Center.
