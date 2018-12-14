Looking to Increase Montana Hemp Farming

GREAT FALLS- Montana's Industrial Hemp Pilot Program has gone from 13 to over 60 farmers in the last two years. Which is why the Montana Farmers Union and the Department of Agriculture are looking to boost those numbers even more.
In fact, Montana has produced as much hemp as the entire nation this year.
With a rise in hemp farmers, acreage has also expanded. And the farmers union says if farmers have more confidence their hemp will sell, then they'll be inclined to join the industry. The farmer's union says there's a high chance hemp growing will be passed in the farmer's bill this week.
"It's a crop that can grow really well here with minimal irrigation, and so that's going to open up a lot of opportunities to help the rural farmer develop new crops to grow, said Kirby Hancock, a member of the Montana Farmers Union.
If this passes, it will be removed from the Schedule I Controlled Substance classification making it nationally available to grow. The Montana Farmers Union tells us although it will most likely still be a state-regulated process, these changes will make it easier for entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.
If you're looking becomes a licenses hemp grower, you'll need to contact the Department of Agriculture and fill out a permit.