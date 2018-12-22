GREAT FALLS- After 20 years, a teacher from Longfellow Elementary isn't just saying farewell to the school's building. She's also retiring at the end of this school year.
Tammy Huscheka is a second-grade teacher at Longfellow.
After years of helping eight and seven-year-olds learn, she told us it's sad to see the doors of Longfellow close up but, at the same time she's really excited for the students to have a new place to learn and wishes them the best of luck in coming years.
"You know, it's just going to be weird to come to school the first day because I might want to drive to Longfellow,” said Huscheka.
Huscheka and the Longfellow staff also got a chance to gather and celebrate their time spent with all their students.
As for Huscheka's retirement plans, she's heading off to Florida to enjoy the warm sunshine and be closer to her loved ones.