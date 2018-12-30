Local foundations band together ringing in 2019 hosting NYE bash

GREAT FALLS- For the first time, Make-A-Wish-Foundation and Benefis Foundation’s Angel Fund have joined together on New Year's Eve to support local children while ringing in the year.
It's called ‘Gatsby in the Falls’. It’s a dress up 1920's event all taking place over at Ranches at Belt Creek tomorrow night starting at 6:00 p.m.
Transportation will be provided to and from the event. There will be a shuttle that picks up at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. over at the Max Casino.
Thanks to our community, almost everything at this event is donated including where the event is being held. There will also be silent auction items like paintings. Jeremiah Johnson also donated beer that will be served at the event.
There will be music, drinks, food, and fireworks.
"We have about four wishes coming up right now in Great Falls that are being worked on, and that money will go towards those wishes,” said Jared Brown, a board member on the Make-A-Wish-Foundation in Great Falls.
Money raised will also go to children utilizing the Angel Fund which gives them $750 to travel out of the area for medical help.
Each ticket is $75, and half of the proceeds will be donated. However, there are still 10 tickets left, and depending on if those sells, more money will be donated.