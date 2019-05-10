Letter Carriers' Annual National Food Drive

GREAT FALLS- Saturday, May 11th across our nation, you may see your letter carriers' picking up bags of non-perishable food beside your neighbor's mailboxes. We're telling you why this is happening and how you can join in.
They've raised 1.67 billion pounds of food and counting over the last 27 years. Tomorrow, Saturday, May 11th kicks off the National Association of Letter Carriers Annual Food Drive. It's an opportunity for you, your neighbors, local food banks, and our mail carriers to make sure everyone has a plate of food on their dinner table.
If you want to join in, have your non-perishable items outside next to your mailbox by 8:30 a.m., volunteers will start showing up around 9:00 a.m.
In case you're concerned someone other than a mail carrier is picking up your items, there will be posters on the volunteer's cars showing they're working the food drive. One of the mail carriers', Marcus Delgado tells us, nationally:
-1 in 5 veteran's homes needs food.
-1 in 6 children's homes needs food.
-Senior citizens are having to choose between paying for their food or pills.
Those statistics are exactly why Delgado tells us this food drive is so important to our nation.
"You get blown away by some of the groceries you see on the doorsteps. I mean your thankful for anything anyone can give," said Delgado.
Delgado says he's seen everything from one to multiple bags of groceries lined up next to people's mailboxes. He says he's also so grateful for all the people who volunteer and bring their kids with them. He says they're some of the best helpers he's ever seen.
When it's all said and done, all the donations will be tallied up and delivered to your city's food bank.